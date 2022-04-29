Sponsored Content by Capital Dental Group.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visits Jared Vaughn at the Bakersfield Zoom Room to find out about the services and classes they offer for dogs and their owners.

Both the Bakersfield SPCA and the Animal Care Center have issued statements in the past regarding the importance of training newly adopted animals and giving them time to adjust to a new environment. The Zoom Room is a great place to start that adjustment period with your furry family member, “We recommend everyone do dog training it really helps strengthen the bond and communication between owner and dog also as I mentioned earlier a well-trained dog is a healthier happier well-trained companion at home,” said Vaughn.

For more information on the Zoom Room call, (661) 491-1210.