Capital Dental presents Funniest Pet Photo Contest winner; introducing Bakersfield Zoom Room

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is joined by Mark Nessia, Marketing Coordinator for Capital Dental Group, Jared Vaughan, owner of Zoom Room Bakersfield, and Anna Garcia and her dog Dory, to present the prize for the Funniest Pet Photo Contest.

Capital Dental put together a prize package that has items for pets and humans, including a variety of toys and treats, a gift card to Fur and Feathers Pet Resort, a gift card to Village Pet Market, a gift card to Europhoria Medical and Personal Spa, a chairside teeth whitening from Capital Dental Group, and items from Zoom Room Bakersfield.

Zoom Room Bakersfield is a revolutionary indoor dog training gym with an emphasis on socialization, positive reinforcement, human education and the value of interactive learning, the company aims to strengthen the bond and communication between dogs and families.



For more information on the Zoom Room reach out to them online. For more information on Capital Dental reach out to them online.

