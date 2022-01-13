Capital Dental: Making sure your smiles are ready for the new year

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visits Dr. Wade Logan at Capital Dental and debunks some common dental myths and shares helpful tips for a healthier smile.

This month through February 25 Capital Dental patients can save on chairside whitening or at-home treatments. You can do chairside whitening for $249 — normally it’s $300 — or do it at-home whitening with custom bleach trays for $99 — normally it’s $150. For more information on these specials and more reach out to Capital Dental online or give them a call at 661-861-8000.

