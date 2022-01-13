Capital Dental: Making sure your smiles are ready for the new year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - It's the increasing numbers that are putting a strain on hospitals, but the strain also is felt by first responders who must take drastic measures to ensure safety and that there will be someone available to respond to life-threatening emergencies.

It is cause for concern, the idea that law enforcement and emergency services may now have to choose which calls will get a response. The temporary measure hopes to alleviate some of the strain.