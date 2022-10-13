Sponsored content by Capital Dental Group.

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Capital Dental Group Call Center Representative, Lilly Maxwell about dental health especially during this month of October.

Capital Dental Group will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event in their parking lot on October 29, 2022. It will start at 7:30 and will feature bounce houses, obstacle courses, slides, face painting, candy, toothbrushes, tooth fairies, and more. The event is free and open to the public.

