Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visits Capital Dental Group and talks to Dr. Wade Logan about the importance of visiting the dentist twice a year.

Dr. Logan says regular visits help detect preventable health conditions: “plaque builds up quickly on your teeth and cavities start out small. With appointments every six months, we can detect these issues early and properly take care of them.”

To learn more and to book an appointment, visit Capital Dental Group’s website.