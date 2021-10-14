Capital Dental: confidence in a smile

Studio 17 Live

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visits Capital Dental Group to learn all about their orthodontics options. Orthodontics is a branch of dentistry, concerned with diagnosing, correcting, and preventing irregularities of teeth including imperfect positioning.

Queenie Arreola is a Registered Dental and Orthodontics Assistant for Capital Dental and she says there are a lot of benefits to getting orthodontic treatments. “[Orthodontics] not only give you a beautifully aligned smile, orthodontics can also boost your confidence and make you feel better about yourself,” said Arreola.

For more information on Capital Dental visit their website or give them a call (661) 861-8000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness