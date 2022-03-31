Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Camarillo, owner of Camarillo JiuJitsu, and Elisabeth Bravo, instructor of the women’s JiuJitsu class at Camarillo JiuJitsu, about the importance of knowing self-defense skills.

Self-defense and situational awareness are important skills to have in everyday situations: “In life, anything can happen, and life isn’t all fun and games,” said Camarillo. “Situational awareness means being aware of your surroundings, not being distracted by your cell phone when walking to your car, being hyper-aware of who is walking behind you, and knowing how to handle an attack if someone attempts to hurt you.”

“You’ve got to understand that with the fight or flight response, there’s a third one too which is freeze. You have to be aware and train your body to get out of that state of mind of, ‘I don’t know what to do,'” said Bravo.

JiuJitsu is based on taking the opponent or attacker to the ground and knowing how to handle the situation from there. Camarillo says JiuJitsu floor work is beneficial because when fighting, most people don’t know what to do once they are on the ground. Building the knowledge of what to do once you’re on the ground is the major premise of this martial arts practice.

Camarillo has been practicing JiuJitsu since he was four years old. He is a Black Belt Judo and National Judo Champion and is also a Black Belt in Brazilian JiuJitsu and a Brazilian JiuJitsu Champion. Bravo is a JiuJitsu Black Belt and JiuJitsu World League Champion and has been training for around eight years.

Camarillo and Bravo both teach at Camarillo JiuJitsu where classes are offered all throughout the week. For more information, reach out to them at 661-201-3346 or visit their website.