California Total Insurance shares time and money-saving tips

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Julio Najera from California Total Insurance about changes that have been caused by the pandemic.

Najera says with many people traveling less for work your Auto Policy Premium could be more affordable. “As of the 2020 Pandemic, many Insurance Companies have given up to 15% back in premiums for Auto Policies,” said Najera. “It would be good to call your Agent or Insurance Company to see if you qualify for better rates based on your insurance needs.”

California can also help you save time at the DMV by offering registration services at their office. For more information on the services California Total Insurance offers visit their website or call them 661-872-5933.