Presented by Caliber Collision

Nearly 13 million kids in America – almost one in six – may not know where they will get their next meal. Joining us now to talk about their upcoming food drive and car show event is Joshua Santoyo with Caliber Collision.

Prizes include best in class original, import, custom, truck, muscle, hot rod, low rider. Grand prize best in show: 1st $1000, 2nd $500, and 3rd $250

The event is May 20th at Caliber Collision, 8929 Rosedale Hwy. Roll in time is 6 A.M. to 10 A.M. and the show is from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. Awards @ 5pm.

Admission in free.