Sponsored by CalHOPE
There’s a statewide effort to promote mental health, Chris Roup with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in Fresno is here to talk about it.
CalHOPE can connect you with a telephone “warm line,” answered by people who have lived through stressful situations and persevered. They are available 24/7 to talk and connect the public with more resources. The WARM LINE NUMBER is 1-833-317-HOPE (4673). There is also a Live Chat feature available on CalHOPE.org.
If you want more information on what we’ve talked about today, please visit CalHOPE.org or call 833-317-HOPE (4673).