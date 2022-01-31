CalHope: Mental health resources for all of California

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Juan Acosta, CalHOPE Regional Manager and Mental Health Associate of San Francisco, about the importance of accessibility to mental health care for all.

The news of the apparent suicide of Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, is another example of the need for increased mental health resources and the significance of normalizing the treatment and acknowledgment of mental illnesses.

CalHope offers crisis counseling by “people who have lived through stressful situations and persevered,” says Acosta. The “Warm Line” is open to anyone in California and it offers intentional conversations about how you are feeling and what you may be going through.

“It’s a way to stay connected after a long period of isolation,” Acosta says. “You don’t have to be going through a rough time to reach out to the Warming Line, it’s open to everyone.”

To access the Warming Line call 833-317-HOPE (4673). For more information on the services CalHope offers, visit the website.