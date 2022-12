Sponsored by Magdalene Hope

Dr. Doug Bennett and Marianne Jackson from Magdalene Hope and Restoration Ranch are in studio to talk about how sex trafficking happens in Bakersfield, and the new movie coming out that brings a new perspective to the issue.

You can watch the Bakersfield premiere of “Buying her” Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Majestic Fox Theater, 2001 H Street, in Bakersfield, CA, 93301.