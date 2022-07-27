Sponsored content by Dignity Health.

Dignity Health would like to Build a Better Bakersfield. Each month they have partnered with local non-Profits in our community to do amazing things and this month they would like to spotlight and support The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to the President of the Bakersfield Firefighter Burn Foundation, Chris Bowles to learn more about their mission.

Bowles shares that not only does the Bakersfield Firefighter Burn Foundation treat the burn for the survivor, but they also support services as well.

For more information, click here.