Each month studio 17’s underwriting sponsor Dignity Health choses a non-profit to partner with and highlight the wonderful things they are doing in our community. It’s called Building a Better Bakersfield, and this month Dignity Health has chosen Flood Ministries.

Here to tell us more about their Cover Kern County coat drive is Executive Director, Jim Wheeler and Community Development & Engagement Manager, Charlie Van De Voorde.