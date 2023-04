Presented by Dignity Health

Dignity Health would like to ‘Build a Better Bakersfield.’ Each month they are partnering with local non-profits in our community doing amazing things, and this month they would like to spotlight: The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation, Wounded Heroes Fund and Mare Riding Facility for their upcoming ‘Concert for the Cause’ event. Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation’s Deputy Chief of Operations, Kevin Albertson to tells us more.

Get your tickets here.