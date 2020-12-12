BSWB hosts drive thru toy drive and spaghetti dinner fundraiser

The Bakersfield Southwest Baseball organization is hosting a drive through toy drive and spaghetti dinner fundraiser this weekend, Dec. 12 and 14.

The organization hosts a tournament each December where teams donate toys. However, due to the pandemic, they were unable to host the tournament this year. Darren Billesbach, board member of BSWB, said the toy drive was much needed considering this year had been difficult for many families because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know the need for family assistance is even greater this year. So we are asking the community to help with the toy donations,” said Billesbach.

Toys this year will benefit the Alliance Against Family Violence.

The spaghetti dinner fundraiser will help BSWB cover costs associated with maintaining their 40 acre facility. Dinners are $8 each or family meal of four, $25. It includes salad, roll, and desert. Dinners are presale only and tickets can be purchased at BSWB.org.

The toy drop off and dinner will be at the Aera Park concession stand. There will be two drop off dates, Saturday the 12 and Monday the 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. Dinners are available on each date.

Santa will make a special appearance. He’ll be helping collect toys and pass out meals on Monday, Dec. 14.

For more information visit BSWB.org or contact the League President, Cris Langston, at bswbpresident@yahoo.com.