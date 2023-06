Presented by Bristol Hospice Foundation of CA

“Camp provides kids a safe environment to find healing and peace through games, activities, and common fellowship with each other,” explains Cherie Shoemake with Bristol Hospice Kids Camp.

“During camp, bereavement counselors are on site to work with children who may need one-on-one time and attention. Children are encouraged to share with one another, often finding strength by supporting another camper.”

Learn more here.