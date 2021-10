Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Robert White, manager of Tahoe Joes, and Jen Bowden, event coordinator of Bakersfield BrunchFest, about what people can expect from the upcoming event.

BrunchFest has plenty to offer: “An all-inclusive ticket gets you bottomless brunch bites, bottomless brunch beverages, and a souvenir champagne glass, live music from Lipstick Revolver,” says Bowden.

To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.