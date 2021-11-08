Breastfeeding information from Holistic Lactation of Bakersfield

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan spoke to Adrienne Guirguis from Holistic Lactation about how overwhelming family planning can feel for new parents-to-be.

One topic we’ve seen get a lot of attention lately is that of breastfeeding. Whether you agree to normalize public breastfeeding or not the fact is this is one of the most natural and organic ways to nourish a baby.

Guirguis helps educate Kern County on this topic as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant and owner of her business Holistic Lactation of Bakersfield. She says her job is to make patients feel comfortable and educate them on lactation and breastfeeding before the baby is born.

