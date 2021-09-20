Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Free mammogram screening

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is joined by Health Educator for Dignity Health, Angelica Montano to discuss the importance of breast cancer screenings in women.

With October just around the corner, Breast Cancer Awareness is at the forefront of the conversation. One thing women can do to help with the early detection of breast cancer is annual screenings. According to the American Cancer Society women should begin screenings at 40 years old if there is no family history of breast cancer.

Dignity Health Community Wellness Center is offering free mammograms Friday, Oct. 1 from 9 A.M.-2 P.M. at the Ramon Garza Elementary School. To book a free mammogram please call 661-323-3238.