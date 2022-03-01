Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daphna Levy, marriage, relationship, and life coach, about ways to break out of negative and repetitive interactions with your partner.

Levy shares the importance of noting your mood and current situation before choosing to partake or begin an argument: “Stop having a power struggle, trying to win the argument, prove you are right, have the last word. You don’t have to have a come-back to everything. This is the person your love, not your opponent.”

To learn more and to seek counseling, call 661-374-3790 or click here.