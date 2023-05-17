Presented by Beautologie

Dr. Milan Shah, Medical Director of Aesthetic Medicine at Beautologie, is in studio to tell us how non-surgical aesthetics have evolved.

“Over the Past 5 Years, year after year, non-surgical aesthetics has been increasing at a very rapid rate. For example, we have seen an increase in Botox by 54% and filler treatment 75% since 2019 to today,” explains Dr. Shah. “These treatments are no-longer taboo among both men and women, and when going to a certified physician supervised provider they are very safe and effective treatments.”

