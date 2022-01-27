BMoA presents “Art After Dark: On The Edge”

Studio 17 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Rachel McCullah Wainwright, Curator of Exhibitions and Collections at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, about tonight’s art experience.

Wainwright says that “Art After Dark: On the Edge” is inspired by the sense of experimentation and freedom felt in Los Angeles. The event will feature a unique sound bath experience provided by multimedia artist Winslo. “The work of painter Peter Alexander inspired this event’s art activity,” said Wainwright.

Tickets are available for $5 at the door only. Doors open at 7 PM. Members and students with ID are free. For more information visit their website or call 661-323-7219.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Would you like your business or event featured on Studio 17 Live?

Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!

Studio 17 Live
is proudly presented by:

Dignity Health - Hello Humankindness