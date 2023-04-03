KGET 17
Please enter a search term.
by: The BLVD
Posted: Apr 3, 2023 / 03:43 PM PDT
Updated: Apr 3, 2023 / 03:43 PM PDT
Presented by the BLVD
The BLVD is throwing their own 5-year anniversary and birthday celebration… and you’re invited!They will be donating to a handful of local nonprofits to give back that day.
Get tickets to their celebration on April 19th here!
A new dog takes time to adapt to its environment. But there are ways to make the transition easier.
A new study has linked household pet ownership with a reduced risk of childhood food allergies. Check out the best anti-shedding products to care for your pets.
EcoTank printers from Epson have extra-large ink tanks that hold a lot more than a regular desktop printer.
Email us at Studio17Live@KGET.com and let us know about you and your business or event!
Studio 17 Liveis proudly presented by: