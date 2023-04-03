Presented by Adventist Health

Blue Zones Project is a community well-being initiative brought to Bakersfield through an innovative partnership with Adventist Health with support from California Resources Corporation, the City of Bakersfield and Blue Zones LLC. Senior Manager of Marketing and Engagement, Gabe Ulloa and Senior Marketing Specialist, Melissa Rossiter are in studio to tell us more.

Their goal is to create an even better place to live, learn, work, play, and worship by bringing the entire community together to make healthier choices easier for everyone.

“We have been working over the past few months collecting data, interviewing community stakeholders and hosting policy summits to get an idea of the things that are truly important to the community,” says Ulloa. “From this we will draft what we call our Blueprint which is our strategic plan for the life of the project. Our big event is to essentially kick off our strategic plan and commitment to the community. This event takes place on April 29th from 8am-12pm at Yokuts park. This is a family friendly event with lots of free activities to participate in. Activities such as yoga, tug of war, cooking demos, health screenings and even a smoothie bike! It will be a wellness event unlike any other.”