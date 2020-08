BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bill Merz and Tony Merz, the father-son duo who owns San Rucci Winery, visited Studio 17 to talk about their amazing winery and some of the virtual tastings they’re offering this summer.

The Merz also offer a ‘blending kit,’ which contains four wines and all of the tools needed to blend wine like a winemaker, all from the comfort of your home.

To learn more about San Rucci Winery, head to sanrucci.com.