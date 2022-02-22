Black History Month: “it’s year-round, not just 28 days”

Black History Month is celebrated nationally throughout February. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976 as a means to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.” In 2022, we are highlighting the innumerable contributions made by Black community members and leaders in Kern County.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan visited the Pinkney House to learn about the history of the first African Americans in Kern County from local historian Dee Slade. As a docent of the Pinkney House, Executive Director for the African American Network of Kern County, and Lt. General of the Buffalo Soldiers, Slade has a wealth of knowledge on the Black History of our county.

Slade explains the migration of African Americans to Kern County was largely a result of cotton farming. As that agricultural endeavor failed, many of those migrants continued to move throughout and explore California.

The Pinkney House, now memorialized at the Kern County Museum, belonged to William and Amanda Pinkney who were one of the first Black families to move to Bakersfield. Slade says the Pinkneys were part of the migration of African Americans to the area and were of the 250 families that stayed: “Small numbers… that doesn’t bother me. But what they did… that is history.”

Upon moving to Bakersfield, Slade was shocked to find segregation to be prevalent in the late 60s and 70s. At the local pharmacies, department stores, and even at the Fox Theater, Slade encountered an array of segregation and differential treatment due to her race.

In 2022, Slade says the conditions have improved greatly. She says today she loves being a black woman in Kern County. “Oh my gosh, we have advanced so much!”

