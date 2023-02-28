Presented by Dignity Health, Centric Health, Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference, and Tel-Tec Security Systems.

Michael Bowers, VP of Government and Public Relations for Centric Healthcare, continues the conversation centered around Black History and Black Future with local Black leaders making a change in our community.

Joined by:

  • NaTesha “T” Johnson, M.P.A., Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, 2023 Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference Chairman & C.E.O./ Business Consultant / Strategic Advisory Upside Productions Management
  • Dr. Jessica Grimes; KCCD
  • Dr. Edward Allen, OB-GYN with Dignity Health Medical Group