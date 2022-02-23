Honoring local Black History would be incomplete without recognizing the impressive achievements of Black business leaders in Kern County.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Morgan Clayton, President and Founder of Tel-Tec Security Systems, Inc., about his journey to becoming a successful business owner in Bakersfield.

From humble beginnings of washing dishes at a local diner in his early teens, Clayton built his career from the ground up. “Since the age of fourteen, I have had to raise myself, life was very hard,” said Clayton.

As Clayton grew his career, he realized he wasn’t progressing as far as he knew he could in his jobs, unfortunately, due to race. “I realized that if people don’t look like you, they fear you if they don’t know you,” said Clayton. This realization helped inspire him to start his own company which now proudly serves the Bakersfield community,

Black History Month for Clayton is a time for everyone to listen. It’s an opportunity to be open and learn about others’ stories: “When people like Dee Slade talk, I listen. Because those stories teach me more than I could ever know.”