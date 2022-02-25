Studio 17 Live has been celebrating Black History Month and featuring different community members that are making a difference and creating their own Black history in Kern County.

Today, community leaders Traco Matthews and Michael Bowers joined Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan on air to have an open, candid, and cultural conversation about Black History Month. Both men sit on numerous boards and lead Kern County through deep community connections.

Matthews is the Chief Program Officer at CAPK, Kern County’s official anti-poverty agency. Outside of his career with CAPK Matthews teaches business courses at Bakersfield College and California State University, Bakersfield, provides mentoring for leaders on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, and serves as a Social Pastor and community advocate.

Bowers is newly appointed to the Planning Commission for the city of Bakersfield, and currently is the Director of Public Relations and Business Development for Centric Healthcare in Bakersfield.

Both men serve as progressive thinkers, leaders, and inspirations in the community. Today they speak to students about the importance of Black History Month. They focus on the past, the present, and the future of Black history as American history. Bowers grew up in Kern County and went to Bessie E. Owens Primary School, where he remembers having guest speakers come in and talk about Black history month. Now he and Traco not only get to be those guest speakers but also serve as representation. “Kids can’t be what they don’t see, and a lot of time they are expected to play a role that they’ve never seen anybody play,” said Bowers. “It’s an opportunity for me to walk in, and I’m a kid that grew up in the Cottonwood area, but later walked the halls of Congress, it shows the possibilities that can happen.”

For Traco, serving as representation in the community is about accomplishing goals that he and many other African Americans never considered possible. “Our current roles and positions are some of our ancestor’s wildest dreams but also, the wildest dreams of some young children in our local community,” said Traco. “That sense of belonging only comes when they see people who look like them getting to have those opportunities, getting to have a voice, getting to make decisions, and so it’s critical that we get to represent and speak in a variety of different areas.”

Cultural conversations like this one help educate, empower, and inspire. Watch the second part of this interview below.