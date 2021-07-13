Bike Bakersfield shares tips for biking in the summer heat

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Asha Chandy from Bike Bakersfield about how riders can prepare for a good bike ride in the summer.

Some tips she suggests for summertime:

•Stick to riding in the morning or evening when the temperature is coolest and the sun won’t burn you as quickly

•Check the Air Quality index and avoid going outdoors on bad air quality days

•Cover your head! Helmets help keep you alive, and help direct wind through your head

•Take at least two water bottles with you if riding longer than an hour, and Gatorade to replace electrolytes while working out

For more information, visit Bike Bakersfield online.