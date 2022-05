Sponsored content by Bike Bakersfield and the Kern Council of Governments

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Suzanne Campbell, Rideshare Coordinator of the Kern Council of Governments.

Bike Kern County is a virtual scavenger hunt that guides you through bike and walking safety trivia and takes you around the county to find great trails.

The grand prize of the second annual virtual scavenger hunt is an e-bike from Pedego. For more information and to register, click here.