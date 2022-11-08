Sponsored content by Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery

Studio 17’s Co-host, Kait Hill is joined by Dr. Milan Shah, Medical Director/Medical Aesthetics with Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery, to talk about their twentieth anniversary, services, and expansion across California.

“We have been named top ten in the nation for several products year after year,” Dr. Shah explains, “All procedures- whether injectables, lasers, skin care, or wellness medicine – are all Physician and Physician Associate supervised, which is actually a legal requirement in the state of California.

Our staff are seasoned injectors, and all have the highest quality training. Our overall mission

is to provide patients with natural results and exceptional care.”

