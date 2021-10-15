Beautiful You Medical Aesthetics: Slow down signs of aging

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to May Bonnin And Maria Hernandez from Beautiful You Medical Aesthetics about the services they provide.

Beautiful You Medical Aesthetics offers a wide variety of services and products to help keep you feeling and looking young. May Bonnin is a family nurse practitioner for Beautiful You and has been working in the industry for over 11 years. With all of her years in the industry, she’s been able to see how facial structures can change over time. “We lose volume as we age, the skin thins and loses elasticity as we lose collagen and elastin,” Bonnin said. “We also lose fatty tissue below the skin like in the forehead and cheeks, while other areas gain fat like the jaw.” While some facial aging is preventable it’s not completely avoidable.

Maria Hernandez manages Beautiful You Medical Aesthetic and says the most common services she sees customers asking for are botox and fillers.

