Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Ben Gomez, Health Plan Advisor with Romy and Associates Medicare Services, about what people should do during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period.

Gomez discusses the difference in Parts A and B of Medicare plans and what each group should look out for.

To learn more and to seek advice, call 661-403-6562 or visit their office at 2010 Truxtun Ave.