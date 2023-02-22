What to do when involved in a bus accident:

Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Attorney, Alina Dermendjian from B&D Law Group, APLC about bus accidents and how to stay protected.

If you are injured, seek medical treatment. Document the scene of the incident, take pictures of any visible injuries, the bus, the roadway, etc. Make an incident report with the bus operator or their supervisor. Make sure you save a copy of your ticket or bus pass as proof that you were actually on the bus when the incident occurred. Collect witness information as well as the name and badge number of the bus operator Finally, be sure to retain competent legal representation.

