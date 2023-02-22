What to do when involved in a bus accident:
Studio 17's Kait Hill talks to Attorney, Alina Dermendjian from B&D Law Group, APLC about bus accidents and how to stay protected.
- If you are injured, seek medical treatment.
- Document the scene of the incident, take pictures of any visible injuries, the bus, the roadway, etc.
- Make an incident report with the bus operator or their supervisor.
- Make sure you save a copy of your ticket or bus pass as proof that you were actually on the bus when the incident occurred.
- Collect witness information as well as the name and badge number of the bus operator
- Finally, be sure to retain competent legal representation.
