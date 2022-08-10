Sponsored content by B&D Law Group.

Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Attorney, Alina Dermendjian from B&D Law Group, APLC to learn more about the top things to do when involved in a slip and fall incident.

Dermendjian shares her top tips for viewers should they ever be involved in a slip and fall incident.

Following up on the previous topic of social media, Dermendjian says again, “Don’t post anything concerning your fall on social media and do not discuss your fall with others besides your attorney and medical doctors.”

