Sponsored content by B&D Law Group.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Attorney Alina Dermendjian from B&D Law Group, APLC to talk about how social media can impact your case and what you can do to protect your privacy.

Dermendjian says, “Anything you publish can and will be used against you in court. The first word of advice I give to my clients is to use social media with extreme precaution, or better yet, not at all – at least until your injury case is resolved”.

