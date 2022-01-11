Batter Up: D-Bat Bakersfield is swinging training out of the park

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan is taking a swing at baseball, and she’s got her eyes set on the major league. The only way to get the best training is at D-Bat Bakersfield, they consider themselves one of Kern County’s premier baseball and softball facilities.

D-bat is much more than just batting cages, they have coaching, pitching tunnels, virtual reality fields to choose from, team practices, and much more, all indoors so you don’t have to weather any storms.

For more information visit their facility at 12539 Jomani Dr #B, Bakersfield, CA 93312, or call them at (661)-573-3228.

