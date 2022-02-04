Bark Bowl 2022: live from Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue

Bark-ersfield, Coller-fornia — Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue, Haddad Dodge, and Strata Credit Union teamed up to bring the big game right here to the Golden Empire. KGET’s Sports Director, Taylor Schaub, and Studio 17 Live’s, Ilyana Capellan, color commentated (comedy commentated) throughout the game.

Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue provides quality care of physical and emotional health for abandoned, neglected, and abused animals. The rescue’s goal is to find placement in permanent loving homes for every furry friend that comes through their center. Haddad Dodge and Strata Credit Union teamed up with the goal of spreading awareness about Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue and donated $1000 each to help Lucky’s Crew continue its mission.

Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue is currently at capacity and they are looking for more foster families to join their crew. For more information visit their website or check them out on social media.