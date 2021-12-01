Bank Of America donates $50,000 to The Bakersfield Homeless Center

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Karen Zuber from Bank of America and Lauren Skidmore from the Bakersfield Homeless Center about Bank of America’s Neighborhood Champion program. The program is a multi-year grant of $50,000 and leadership training to a high-impact nonprofit.

Zuber presented The Bakersfield Homeless Center with a $50,000 check. Skidmore said the funds will help the center with its growth and help with the preparation of the construction of a new shelter site which will house nearly 200 more people. “[This donation] allows for additional space for supportive services such the job development program, licensed childcare facility, and the after-school program,” said Skidmore.

For more information on the BOA Neighborhood Champion Program visit their website. For more information on the Bakersfield Homeless Center visit their website.

