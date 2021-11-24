Balancing your hormones and overall health with Beautiful You Medical Aesthetics

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Carlos Alvarez and May Bonnin about the hormone optimization service offered at Beautiful You Medical Aesthetics.

Hormone optimization is used to assess whether hormone levels in the body are below their optimal threshold. Alvarez says Beautiful You Medical Aesthetics helps balance hormones through bioidentical hormone replacement therapy using pellets. Hormone optimization is recommended for women with menopause symptoms and can benefit men as well.

Alvarez says some symptoms to be aware of that could be signs of a hormone imbalance are anxiety or depression, brain fog, chronic fatigue, difficulty falling or staying asleep, hair loss, hot flashes, memory loss, mood swings, discomfort during intercourse, unexplained weight gain, and vaginal dryness.

