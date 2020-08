BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — COVID-19 has brought on a lot of stressors, so worrying about the well-being of your elderly parents should not add to that list.

That’s why Studio 17’s Vanessa Dillon spoke to Tim Kounter with the Bakersfield Senior Placement, to learn about some of the services offered for the elderly across Kern County.

To learn more about the Bakersfield Senior Placement, visit bakersfieldseniorplacement.com.