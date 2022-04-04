Sponsored Content by Dignity Health and Clinica Sierra Vista.

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan meets Bakersfield’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner, LaVonne Jarrow. To hear more about what makes Jarrow so remarkable check out her story here.

Robin Mangarin-Scott with Dignity Health presented Jarrow the prestigious title and $1,000 check this morning on KGET News at Sunrise. She then joined Studio 17 Live to surprise Jarrow with a second check.

Jarrow is known for nearly 21 years of service feeding patrons of the Mission at Kern County. “What you don’t know is that every morning at 4:30 a.m., [Lavonne Jarrow] gets up and tutors with math so that she can enhance her math skills. She goes to the culinary arts school at Bakersfield College on her own, just to learn the science. She cooks from her soul but learns the science of food and how she can better prepare it and nourish those who need it,” said Mangarin-Scott.

In addition to the $1,000 check that will be donated to The Mission at Kern County, Jarrow received a second surprise check from Dignity Health for an additional $1,000 to support her culinary education.

Congratulations LaVonne!