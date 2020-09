BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Relay For Life community is asking the city of Bakersfield to be a part of this weekend’s Survivor Celebration.

Tina Camona, Logistics Lead with Bakersfield Relay For Life said Survivor Celebration is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate those who have been recently diagnosed, those still in treatment or those who have long since finished treatment from cancer.

To find out how you can get involved, visit relayforlife.org/bakersfieldca.