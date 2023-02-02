Traco Matthews and NaTesha “T” Johnson are in studio to kick off Black History Month. They talk about the origin of Black History Month and why it’s important to celebrate.

Traco Matthews is the Chief Health Equity Officer (CHEO) for Kern Health Systems (KHS). Working with the Executive team, he provides leadership in the design and implementation of KHS’s business strategies, stakeholder relationships, and community programs to ensure health equity is prioritized and addressed.



NaTesha “T” Johnson, is the founder and owner of Upside Productions Management, a strategic partnership company in Bakersfield, she specializes in cultivating relationships focusing on diversity, equity, and inclusion outreach.