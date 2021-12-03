Bakersfield Homeless Shelter: collecting toys and giving away Christmas trees

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Colleen Icardo-Hicks with Sunpower by Sun Solar and Lauren Skidmore with the Bakersfield Homeless Center about the Christmas Tree Giveaway for the Aftercare Program.

KGET partnered with The Bakersfield Homeless Center AfterCare program and with sponsorship from Sunpower by Sun Solar, families in transitional housing will receive a Christmas tree this holiday season. “We want to help bring Christmas to those families,” says Skidmore.

“We chose to sponsor a few families transitioning from the Bakersfield Homeless Center to bring a little cheer this time of year and provide items they need,” explains Icardo-Hicks.

You can help support the community by donating unwrapped toys to the BHC Toy Drive happening at the KGET Studios. Bring donations to 2120 L Street or the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave.