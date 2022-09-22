Sponsored Content by Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

Studio 17’s Co-host Kait Hill talks to Community Liaison, Teena Bensusen with Bakersfield Behavioral Health to learn more about what activities they have been doing to raise awareness.

Bensusen says, “We have been busy getting out in the community, participating in fundraising events and working to get resources to the high school students and their families around mental health and suicide prevention.”

For more information, click here.