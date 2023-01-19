Sponsored by Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital has two big events coming up. Director of Business Development, Amber Smithson is in studio to talk about their job fair and Lunch and Learn series.

The job fair we will be held on January 19th, from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. at their hospital located at 5201 White Lane.

The Lunch & Learn series will be focused on first responders and held on Tuesday, January 31st from 12-1 P.M. at the hospital at 5201 White Lane.