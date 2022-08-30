Sponsored Content by Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.

Studio 17’s Guest Host Kait Hill talks to Director of Business Development, Amber Smithson with Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital about their third annual “Evening of Hope” event.

September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. The goal of this event is to help bring resources and hope to our community.

This event will air on all of their social media platforms such as YouTube on August 31st at 7 pm.

Smithson says, “Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages ten to fourteen years old and 25 to 34-year-olds. We wanted to provide a program that will hopefully help someone who might be thinking of taking their life, or know someone who is, and provide them with the tools they need to seek out the help they deserve. Evening of Hope is a true collaboration of local and national agencies that are helping to bring about hope, health, and awareness to our community.”

